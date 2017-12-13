Lake Park's Rogers nets MVP honor

Lake Park sophomore Darrione Rogers has earned Daily Herald MVP honors for her recent performances in high school girls basketball.

Darrione Rogers, Lake Park: The highly recruited sophomore scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 5 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks in a 66-57 win against Fremd. Earlier in the week she led the Lancers past DVC rival Naperville North 64-58 with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Savannah Guenther, Grayslake North: A midseason call-up to the varsity as a freshman, the 5-foot-10 junior guard continues to raise her game. Her 18 points led the Knights in a 44-29 win over Round Lake. She followed up with a 20-point effort, as the Knights outlasted Wauconda 43-39 in overtime to stretch their winning streak to five games.

Ruthie Montella, Fremd: The Fremd freshman hit the shot of the game when the Vikings edged Palatine 50-47 on Friday night. Montella's 3-pointer broke a 47-47 tie with 3:35 left in the MSL West showdown. The next day, Montella led the Vikes with 18 points in a loss to Lake Park at Benet Academy.

Sara Rosenfeldt, St. Charles East: This 6-foot senior forward became the all-time leading scorer in St. Charles East history in a 62-33 win over Elgin on Friday. The University of Alabama-Birmingham recruit scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, added 4 assists and 2 steals and received the game ball after breaking Claire Sheehan's record. After scoring 21 points in a 51-40 win over Bartlett, the four-year varsity starter has 1,355 career points.