Grant's Huff earns MVP honor

Grant senior guard Mike Huff has earned Daily Herald MVP honors for his recent high school boys basketball performances.

Mike Huff, Grant: Defenders have had enough of Huff. The 6-foot senior guard can fill up the basket in a hurry and showed that again against Antioch, scoring a career-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 76-52 win. He followed up with a 20-point effort, as the Bulldogs knocked off Lakes 61-52.

Ryan Davis, Conant: A pair of big performances from the Cougars' big man made for a 2-win weekend. The Vermont-bound senior had 18 points in a 60-42 win over Schaumburg on Friday. He followed up with 29 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and a block as Conant handled host Deerfield 49-42 in a Saturday matchup.

Eric Peterson, Batavia: It didn't take long for this senior guard to get in "basketball shape." One of the heroes of the Batavia football team's march to the Class 7A state championship, Peterson led the Bulldogs to a 60-46 comeback win at Streamwood last Friday by scoring 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half while limiting the Sabres' hottest scorer to one shot. The following night he scored 9 points in the first quarter of Batavia's 80-41 win over Chicago Quest before giving way to reserves.

Alijah Nelson, Glenbard East: The 5-foot-11 sophomore point guard helped turn an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit into a 74-73 Rams overtime win at South Elgin. Nelson tallied 27 points, 3 steals, 3 assists. Four of his six 3-pointers and 2 steals helped lead the rally. One 3-pointer sent it into overtime; then, he converted a 4-point play.