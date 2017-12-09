Grayslake North snaps skid by beating Round Lake

Ryan Connolly scored 20 points, James Connolly added 18, and Grayslake North's boys basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak by beating visiting Round Lake 73-48 in Northern Lake County Conference action Saturday night.

Grayslake North (3-4, 1-2) led 21-8 after one quarter, 44-25 at halftime and 64-38 after three.

Lucas Hollingsworth and Ryan Lowe had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Round Lake (0-6, 0-3).

Grant 61, Lakes 52: Mike Huff scored 20 points, as the visiting Bulldogs won the Northern Lake County game.

Henry Kusiak added 16 for Grant (2-5, 2-1).

Lakes fell to 3-5 and 1-2.

Notre Dame de la Baie 49, Stevenson 36: The Wisconsin academy, coached by former Stevenson player John Taylor, handed the Patriots their second loss on their home in as many nights.

Samvit Ram had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists for Stevenson (5-2). Luke Chieng (3 assists) and Jackson Qualley added 7 points apiece in the loss.