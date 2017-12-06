2017-'18 Season Coverage
Boys' Basketball
12/6/2017

Naperville Central's Wolf nabs MVP honor

Daily Herald report

Naperville Central senior Ben Wolf has earned Daily Herald MVP honors for his recent high school boys basketball efforts.

Ben Wolf, Naperville Central: Wolf flirted with perfection in a 53-28 DuPage Valley Conference victory at Glenbard North. The 6-foot-8 senior center, committed to Northern Michigan, scored 24 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 3 shots. Wolf made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts and all four of his free-throw attempts.

Cortez Hogans, Palatine: The 6-foot-3 senior forward was a force at both ends of the floor in a key MSL West win against visiting Conant. Hogans generated a team-best 19 points in a 45-31 victory, and the NIU-bound linebacker also led the way in a successful group defense of Cougars 6-foot-8 senior standout Ryan Davis.

Johnny Roeser, Carmel Catholic: The Corsairs have been an early-season surprise with a 5-1 record, and their returning starter has played a huge part. A 6-foot-5 junior combo guard, Roeser scored 18 points -- all in the second half -- as the Corsairs edged Montini 66-65 for their fourth win in a row.

Jake Wolfe, Aurora Christian:

This 6-foot-4 senior guard who is headed to Division I Lipscomb University led his team to the championship of the Burney Wilkie Classic with three stellar performances. He scored 30 points and had 9 rebounds and 6 assists in an 80-57 win over St. Edward then, after scoring 17 points in a 58-38 win over Joliet Catholic, he scored 25 points and had 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a 75-59 title-game victory over Harvest Christian.

