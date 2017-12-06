Naperville Central's Wolf nabs MVP honor

Naperville Central senior Ben Wolf has earned Daily Herald MVP honors for his recent high school boys basketball efforts.

Ben Wolf, Naperville Central: Wolf flirted with perfection in a 53-28 DuPage Valley Conference victory at Glenbard North. The 6-foot-8 senior center, committed to Northern Michigan, scored 24 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 3 shots. Wolf made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts and all four of his free-throw attempts.

Cortez Hogans, Palatine: The 6-foot-3 senior forward was a force at both ends of the floor in a key MSL West win against visiting Conant. Hogans generated a team-best 19 points in a 45-31 victory, and the NIU-bound linebacker also led the way in a successful group defense of Cougars 6-foot-8 senior standout Ryan Davis.

Johnny Roeser, Carmel Catholic: The Corsairs have been an early-season surprise with a 5-1 record, and their returning starter has played a huge part. A 6-foot-5 junior combo guard, Roeser scored 18 points -- all in the second half -- as the Corsairs edged Montini 66-65 for their fourth win in a row.

Jake Wolfe, Aurora Christian:

This 6-foot-4 senior guard who is headed to Division I Lipscomb University led his team to the championship of the Burney Wilkie Classic with three stellar performances. He scored 30 points and had 9 rebounds and 6 assists in an 80-57 win over St. Edward then, after scoring 17 points in a 58-38 win over Joliet Catholic, he scored 25 points and had 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a 75-59 title-game victory over Harvest Christian.