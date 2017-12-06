Fast start propels Dundee-Crown over Huntley

The Dundee-Crown boys basketball team's opening blitz put Huntley in a hole from the start of Wednesday's 53-34 Fox Valley Conference win in Carpentersville.

The Chargers greeted Huntley with a 12-0 game-opening run and never relented. Senior guard Jack Orndahl scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the first half as D-C bolted to a 16-2 lead after a quarter and 30-9 at the half.

Orndahl splashed his second 3-pointer of the first quarter to make it a 10-0 lead with 3:35 left. That prompted Huntley coach Will Benson to call timeout but there was no stopping Dundee-Crown (5-1, 2-0), which shot 51.4 percent from the field (19 of 37) and 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

"We kind of set the tone early and I think it carried through to the rest of the game," Orndahl said.

D-C's shooting percentage was indicative of an uncharacteristic defensive performance by Huntley (1-5, 0-2). The Red Raiders struggled offensively as well. They shot 10 of 39 from the field (25.6 percent) and 3 of 18 from 3-point range (16.7 percent).

"We're in a major funk right now offensively," Benson said. "The bigger problem, too, honestly, is we've gotten off to such slow starts. Usually, it's not defensively, though. That was the disappointing part. We got off to a slow start defensively and that just made it worse."

The Chargers won the rebounding battle 24-19, led by 6 boards from 6-foot-8 center Gabe Bergeron. The senior scored 8 of his 12 points in the first quarter and sat out the entire fourth quarter, along with the rest of the starting lineup, after D-C moved to a 46-21 lead.

"We knew that we really needed to block out," Bergeron said. "They were a little bit smaller than us, but we were all able to kind of move our feet and we crashed the boards really well, which is something I think helped us a lot. We knew that we needed to keep our energy up and we did that as well, especially for our first home game. It was awesome."

Junior guard Davis Pasco led Huntley with 9 points off the bench, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Ryan Sroka added 6 points from the free-throw line and junior guard Zack Loveisky finished with 5 points.

Juniors Josh Raby and Jordan Hairston each contributed 5 points for Dundee-Crown.