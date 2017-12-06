2017-'18 Season Coverage
Cary-Grove's Sowa nets MVP honor

Daily Herald report

Cary-Grove senior Katie Sowa has earned Daily Herald MVP acclaim for recent high school girls basketball performances.

Katie Sowa, Cary-Grove: This 6-foot senior became the ninth Cary-Grove player to reach 1,000 points when she scored 24 in a 57-36 win over Crystal Lake Central. She made 10 of her 15 shots from the field and added 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Sowa also scored 20 points with three 3-point baskets in a loss to McHenry.

Myia Clark, St. Viator: The 5-foot-8 Saint Louis-bound senior scored a career-high 29 points with 13 rebounds and 2 steals when the Lions won 56-46 at Conant. Clark also produced a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds when the Lions won their seventh straight game, 49-41 at Elk Grove.

Caylin Rufus, York: The senior wing player helped the Dukes get off to a good start in the West Suburban Silver. She had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals in a double-digit win against Lyons Twp., then followed that with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in a rout of Proviso West despite playing only about half the game.

Sara Smith, Lakes: If the Eagles were going to upset Warren, they needed a player to step up her game. The junior guard delivered. She totaled 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 1 blocked shot in a 54-48 win. The returning starter also scored 12 points, as the Eagles defeated Wauconda 39-28.

