Cary-Grove downs Huntley

Bailey Steinkamp scored 15 points and Katie Sowa added 11 Tuesday night to lead Cary-Grove (5-4, 2-2) to a 48-37 Fox Valley Conference girls basketball win over Huntley.

Raquel Radermacher led Huntley (1-6, 0-3) with 11 points.

Prairie Ridge 41, Dundee-Crown 35: Gianine Boado had 10 points and Kennedy White 8 for D-C (5-3, 3-1) in this FVC loss.

CL South 58, Jacobs 53: Also in the FVC, Maddie Bush and Lauren Schoen scored 16 points each to lead Crystal Lake South (2-5, 1-2). Kerry Healy had 19 points, Kyra Cabuaso 18 and Liz Schwartz 12 for Jacobs (2-6, 1-3).

Aurora Christian 76, Christian Liberty 16: Lauren Richert (19 points), Sarah Wert (14) and Alexandra Fry (12) led Aurora Christian (4-3, 1-0) to this Northeastern Athletic Conference win.

Harvest Christian 47, Alden-Hebron 25: Behind 16 points from Alyssa Iverson and 11 from Maddy Martin, Harvest Christian (6-2, 1-0) won this NAC game.

ACC 64, Fenton 45: Delani Kosner scored 21 points and Jessica Kling added 13 to lead Aurora Central Catholic (5-2, 3-1) to a Metro Suburban Blue win.