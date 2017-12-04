Westminster Christian cruises to win

The Westminster Christian boys basketball team opened up Northeastern Athletic action in style with a 78-18 win over Faith Lutheran. Leading the Warriors (5-1, 1-0) was Ben Versluys with 24 points while Chris King (12 points) and Jorden Warrener (11 points) finished in double figures as well. Westminster totaled 33 field goals in this 60-point win.