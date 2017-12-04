The Westminster Christian boys basketball team opened up Northeastern Athletic action in style with a 78-18 win over Faith Lutheran. Leading the Warriors (5-1, 1-0) was Ben Versluys with 24 points while Chris King (12 points) and Jorden Warrener (11 points) finished in double figures as well. Westminster totaled 33 field goals in this 60-point win.
updated: 12/4/2017 10:24 PM
Westminster Christian cruises to win
hello
- This article filed under:
- Sports
- Elgin Academy
- Westminster Christian School
- Basketball
- Prep Boys
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.