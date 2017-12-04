Rossetti reels in double-double for Carroll

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comKatie Rossetti, here driving to the basket as Wauconda meets Antioch, is now thriving at Carroll University.

It hasn't taken long for Carroll University women's basketball fans to get to know the name Katie Rossetti.

The 6-foot-2 freshman from Wauconda High School is already making a making a major impact for the Pioneers.

She played a key role in Carroll's first win of the season, registering her first collegiate double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Rossetti also had 5 steals, 3 blocked shots and two 3-point baskets as Carroll University women's basketball team defeated Edgewood College 70-57 in a nonconference game at Van Male Field House on Tuesday night.

It was the first victory of the season for Carroll, which improved to 1-4 overall.

The inspired performance took on added significance as it was the Pioneers' first win on Ted H. Baker Court since Jan. 8, 2017.

The Pioneers led 36-33 at the intermission and responded by outscoring the Eagles 18-13 in the momentum-shifting third quarter -- including 10 unanswered points over the course of the opening four minutes.

Rossetti (10 points in the first quarter) scored four consecutive points to fuel the key run, highlighted by a strong inside basket to extend the lead to 42-33 with 8:06 remaining in the period.

"After getting off to a rough start this season, we really wanted to get this victory to prove that we are a good team that can compete with anyone," said Rossetti on the school's website. "It was an amazing feeling being able to play up to our potential, maintain the lead and then finish it off on a strong note. At this point, we're still learning how to play together so it was satisfying to be able to take a strong step forward. With so many talented players in the lineup, it was nice to showcase our depth throughout the evening. This should act as a great motivator as we prepare for the games to come.

"To come away with my first double-double was special and really the result of my teammates playing unselfishly. From beginning to end, they showed their confidence in me and did a great job of distributing the ball. It was just a good feeling to be able to finish on the opportunities, step up to the challenge and contribute to the team's success."

• University of Southern Indiana senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake Central) was named women's basketball player of the week in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. She averaged 17.0 points and 8.5 rebounds, helping the Screaming Eagles to Midwest region wins over Ohio Dominican University and Wayne State University (Michigan).

In USI's 77-50 win over Ohio Dominican, Dahlstrom had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals while making 7-of-11 from the field and with a pair of blocks.

Dahlstrom collected 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 77-54 win over Wayne State. She shot 8-of-16 from the field and was 3-of-3 from the free throw line as the Eagles picked up their fourth straight win to begin a season.

For the week, Dahlstrom shot 55.6 percent (15-27) from the field while adding 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assists per contest.

It was the second time in Dahlstrom's career she has earned GLVC Player of the Week honors (previously claimed the distinction Dec. 21, 2015.

• Wisconsin-Whitewater junior center Becky Deichl (Libertyville) scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting and added 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in the No. 14-ranked Warhawks' 82-65 triumph over Augustana.

Whitewater (5-0 overall) shot 49.2 percent from the floor and held the previously unbeaten Vikings to 32.1 percent from the field to win its 27th regular season, non-conference game in its last 28 and avenge a loss last season at Augustana.

Football

Business management major Nick Turner also knows about getting down to business on the football field.

The Valparaiso linebacker from Warren High School was named to the all-Patriot Football League second-team as a linebacker.

The junior from Warren High School, where he was selected as the Blue Devils' defensive player of the year in 2013, enjoyed a breakout season with the Crusaders. He totaled 101 tackles including 8 tackles for loss. His 9.2 tackles per game ranked fourth in the PFL.

Men's basketball

Denison 6-foot-5 senior forward Johnny Vernasco (Libertyville) posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards in an 84-83 three-overtime win over Kenyon. It was the Big Red's opener in in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

• Villanova sophomore Jalen Brunson (Stevenson) led a balanced Wildcats' attack with 17 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in a 90-62 victory over Penn before a packed house at the Jake Nevin Field House. The Wildcats improved to 7-0 in the first Philadelphia Big Five clash played in a field house that opened in 1931.

Women's tennis

Millikin senior Melissa Donavan wrapped up her tennis career at Millikin by earning her fourth varsity letter. Donavan and her doubles partner Molly Angell had an 8-6 record in dual meet this fall and they were 4-4 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Let us know

