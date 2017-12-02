2017-'18 Season Coverage
Sto. Domingo hits for 27 as St. Edward downs Timothy Christian

Yssa Sto. Domingo hit for 27 points including five 3-pointers Saturday as the St. Edward girls basketball team earned a 52-32 Metro Suburban Red win at Timothy Christian.

Sto. Domingo added 7 rebounds while Mariel Franco had 8 points and 7 assists for the Green Wave (4-2, 3-0).

Streamwood 47, Elgin 22: Mandy Mien and Andrea Bracy had 16 points each as Streamwood (1-6, 1-1) won for the first time this season in this Upstate Eight River game. Dajha Cooper, Raechel Untalan and Sabrina Chen led Elgin (0-7, 0-2) with 5 points each.

Prairie Ridge 46, Hampshire 45 (OT): Lauren Herrmann scored 19 points and Kelby Bannerman added 10 for Hampshire (3-5, 1-2) in this Fox Valley Conference loss.

CL Central 48, Jacobs 33: Kerri Healy had 16 points and Liz Schwartz 10 for Jacobs (2-5, 1-2) in the FVC.

Kaneland 71, LaSalle-Peru 33: Jenni Weber's 20 points led the Knights (6-0) to this Northern Illinois Big XII crossover win. Jamie Martens had 9 points and 6 rebounds for Kaneland while Abby Peeler added 8 points.

Lake Zurich 54, Harvest Christian 45: Alyssa Iverson, Maddy Martin and Elena Porrata scored 9 points each and Jen Kasper added 8 for Harvest Christian (5-2) in this nonconference loss at the Chicagoland Showcase at Fremd.

