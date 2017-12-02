Rolling Meadows makes most of fast start

Rolling Meadows girls basketball coach Ryan Kirkorsky said his players came out ready to play on Saturday afternoon.

He meant it.

The host Mustangs raced out to a 28-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to a 69-35 triumph over Glenbard East in the nonconference girls basketball game.

"It was good to see everyone on the roster contribute," said Kirkorsky, whose team improved to 6-3. "Hannah Joyce and Mallory King played solid all-around games and knocked down some big shots."

Joyce finished with 8 points (two 3-pointers) while King added 5 with a 3-pointer.

Lily Greifenstein led the Mustangs' offense with 13 points while Melissa Spiwak added 10 (two 3-pointers) and Alexa Davis 8.

St. Viator 56, Conant 46: Senior Myia Clark (four 3-pointers) scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with 2 steals as the visiting Lions improved to 4-2 with the nonconference win. Classmate Olivia Solimene (two 3-pointers) added 12 points, 4 assists and 2 steals while senior Michaela Mueller and junior Natalie Krause (one 3-pointer) each had 5 points each.

Conant (1-6), which led 14-13 after one quarter, was led by juniors Hannah Shulman (12 points) and Stephanie Mazurek (11), who had three 3-pointers. Senior Taylor Cyr had a pair of 3-pointers.

Marquette Catholic (Ind.) 60, Fremd 45: Junior forward Erin Nolan scored a game-high 25 points while the Marquette backcourt combined for 24 points in the win at the Chicagoland Showcase Invitational at Fremd High School over the host Vikings.

Leading Fremd (5-3) was the Vikings' 'Player of the Game' Emily Klaczek (9 points) and Caroline Cochran (7). Freshmen Ruthie Montella (6) and Grace LaBarge each chipped in 6 points while sophomore Ella Burns had 5.

Marquette of Michigan City, Ind., features three future Division I players.

"Any opportunity we get to play a really good team, we want to take advantage," said Fremd coach Dave Yates. "We tried to help on their two 6-foot-2 girls (Saint Louis recruits Erin Nolan and her twin Emma, who had 9 points) and then they hit seven 3-pointers on us in the first half."

Valparaiso rectuit Emmery Joseph, a 5-foot-3 junior guard, chipped in 5 points for Marquette.

"It's tough when you combine a really good inside game with perimeter kids who can knock down outside shot," Yates said. "And I thought defensively they were really good. They beat us up a little bit. But any time we can play a team like that and get a gauge for what we need to work on, it's a bonus. We'll learn and get better."

Marist 59, Hersey 30: The Huskies were led by 'Player of the Game' Claire Rogowski, who hit three 3s for 9 points in the Chicagoland Showcase Invitational contest at Fremd High School. Katie McGrath chipped in 6 points against the Redhawks (6-1, with their only loss to Lincoln-Way East).

"We had a hard time coming off a game the night before (a 45-31 win over Wheeling on Friday night)," said Hersey coach Mary Fendley. "Maybe that was part of it but Marist is a really a good, skilled team."

But the veteran coach said she was able to draw two positives from the game.

"Mary Kate Fahey (freshman guard) had to handle the ball against such tough pressure, and she battled the whole game," Fendley said. "She responded to suggestions, and did everything we asked of her and I liked that."

Second was the leadership of Rogowski.

"Claire continues to not only score for us, but she is a positive force out there," Fendley added "She is talking to the younger players, and helping them out. Her presence on the court is always positive for us, and right now for our team that is as important as anything else."

Hersey is off until Friday, when it visits Prospect.

"In a game like this where we didn't play well, we have those two things (Fahey and Rogowski's play) to hopefully build on," Fendley said. "I'm not going to bail on this team. I think we have the pieces that will eventually come together. We're not there yet -- but we don't have to be there on Dec. 2. So we'll just keep battling, trying to figure out ways we can improve our ballhandling and continue to improve."