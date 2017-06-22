2016-'17 Season Coverage
Montini's Pitts chooses Valpo

Orrin Schwarz
 
 

Montini guard Illysse Pitts announced Thursday she will play college basketball at Valparaiso University.

Pitts, a 5-6 rising senior, averaged 7 points a game for the Broncos (33-2) last season and played a key role in their Class 4A third-place finish. She made 38 3-point shots, with 87 rebounds and 81 assists.

Pitts becomes the latest in a series of Montini basketball players to commit to Division I colleges, and she won't be the last. Aaliyah Patty, a 6-foot-3 post player, and 6-5 Lindsey Jarosinski are being recruited by a number of teams and could announce their picks soon.

