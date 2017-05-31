2016-'17 Season Coverage
Boys basketball: Geneva tabs Hennig as basketball coach

Daily Herald reports

Geneva announced the hiring of Scott Hennig as the new varsity boys basketball coach Wednesday. He replaces Phil Ralston who left to become the coach at Glenbrook South.

Hennig is the department chair of physical education, health, and drivers education at Geneva High School. In addition to teaching, Hennig has served as an assistant coach for the past eight years -- coaching girls golf, baseball, and basketball.

Geneva athletic director Dave Carli said Hennig was selected for the role after an extensive search and in-depth interview process.

"Mr. Hennig is highly respected among the faculty, staff and the student-athletes here at Geneva High School as a teacher and coach," said Carli. "He is skilled at building the kinds of relationships needed to run a strong successful athletic program and we look forward to having him at the helm of the boys basketball team."

