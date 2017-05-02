Boys basketball: Geneva's Ralston accepts coaching job at Glenbrook South

Geneva boys basketball coach Phil Ralston has accepted a teaching and coaching position at Glenbrook South High School, effective at the end of the school year.
Ralston owns a career record of 301-179 (. 627). In nine seasons at Geneva his teams went 193-77, highlighted by a 30-win season in 2014-15 in which the Vikings finished fourth in Class 4A.
The 2016-17 Vikings opened the season in record-setting fashion by winning their first 26 games. Geneva finished 28-3 after losing to Hinsdale South in a regional final on a buzzer-beater.
Ralston was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association district coach of the year in 2016-17.
Ralston spent 10 years at Grant before coming to Geneva, the last eight years as head coach. His record at Grant was 108-102.
Ralston also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Northwestern, a year as an assistant at Trinity University and a year as an assistant at Deerfield. He graduated from Minnesota, earned his Masters from Northwestern and his teaching certificate from Loyola.
