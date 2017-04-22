Girls basketball: Schuett named new St. Charles East coach

hello

Aubree Schuett, a Naperville Central graduate who coached IC Catholic Prep to the state tournament twice, has been named the new girls basketball coach at St. Charles East.

Schuett takes over for Lori Drumtra who retired this season after 12 years coaching the Saints.

Schuett has been out of coaching the past two years after guiding IC Catholic Prep to fourth-place finishes in the Class 2A state tournament in both 2014 and 2015. She currently works in an administrative position in the St. Charles school district, and before that she taught special education at St. Charles East while she was coaching ICCP.

"The families, this community is amazing, they have always been so supportive, and we've got a great staff," Schuett said. "I'm excited for the future for these kids."

The two-year break from coaching wasn't easy for Schuett, who played for Andy Nussbaum in high school and was a senior the year before Candace Parker's freshman season with the Redhawks.

"I have missed it (coaching) every day," Schuett said. "It was really hard to spend the last two years keeping myself occupied with other things. When I left coaching at IC Catholic Prep two years ago I knew it wasn't the end for me but I wasn't sure how it would work out. I look at this opportunity as a fresh start but I'm really anxious to get back into what I would consider makes me tick. This isn't work for me. I find it fun. I like the whole process, the strategy, the competition, I'm just really looking forward to working with this group of kids."

Before her six-year run at IC Catholic Prep, Schuett coached in Virginia and Maryland. She went 93-57 at ICCP.

The Saints finished 23-6 this year and will return Sara Rosenfeldt, who went over 1,000 points this year and has a chance to leave as the school's all-time leading scorer.

"We'll take a look at what's going on this summer and evaluate where we need to be and go from there," Schuett said. "The structure and system that is in place is solid. It's not a situation you have to rebuild from the ground up by any means. We'll put our own little spin on it and add our own flavor. We want to make sure everyone is having fun and doing things the right way and continue that success."