2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 2/14/2017 8:03 PM

Images: Lisle vs. Peotone girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Black
 
 

Lisle lost to Peotone 44-38 during the girls basketball sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Lisle's McKenzie Weaver goes up for a shot past Peotone's Elizabeth Coffey during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
  Lisle's McKenzie Weaver goes up for a shot past Peotone's Elizabeth Coffey during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Natalie Takahashi takes a shot over Peotone's Josie Graffeo during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
  Lisle's Natalie Takahashi takes a shot over Peotone's Josie Graffeo during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Natalie Takahashi drives to the hoop against Peotone during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
  Lisle's Natalie Takahashi drives to the hoop against Peotone during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Tyann Legrand-Melton drives around Peotone's Cameron Hunter during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
  Lisle's Tyann Legrand-Melton drives around Peotone's Cameron Hunter during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Nicole Cyranoski takes a shot over Peotone's Mae Graffeo during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
  Lisle's Nicole Cyranoski takes a shot over Peotone's Mae Graffeo during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lisle's Ahniya Melton and Natalie Takahashi scramble for control of the ban with Peotone's Josie Graffeo during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
  Lisle's Ahniya Melton and Natalie Takahashi scramble for control of the ban with Peotone's Josie Graffeo during the girls sectional semifinal basketball game Tuesday in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
  Images from the Peotone at Lisle girls sectional semifinal basketball game on February 14, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Lisle High School

    More Basketball