2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 2/14/2017 8:41 PM

Images: Westminster Christian vs. Harvest Christian, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
John Starks
 
 

The Westminster Christian Academy boys basketball team hosted Harvest Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.

Harvest Christian's Brennen Woods and Jack Nohava battle for a rebound against Westminster Christian's Caleb Thomas and JJ Flores Tuesday in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian's Brennen Woods and Jack Nohava battle for a rebound against Westminster Christian's Caleb Thomas and JJ Flores Tuesday in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Westminster Christian's Elliott Brandon fouls Harvest Christian's JJ Flores Tuesday in Elgin.
  Westminster Christian's Elliott Brandon fouls Harvest Christian's JJ Flores Tuesday in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian's Andre White Jr. flips the ball to the hoop against Westminster Christian Tuesday in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian's Andre White Jr. flips the ball to the hoop against Westminster Christian Tuesday in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian's Jack Nohava shoots against Westminster Christian's Caleb Thomas Tuesday in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian's Jack Nohava shoots against Westminster Christian's Caleb Thomas Tuesday in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
  Images from the Harvest Christian at Westminster Christian boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Harvest Christian Academy

    Westminster Christian School
    More Basketball