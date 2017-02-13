Tylka leads Wauconda past Z-B

Wauconda 63, Zion-Benton 35: Allie Tylka scored a game-high 25 points as the Bulldogs rolled in a first-round contest of the Class 4A regional they are hosting.

Katie Rossetti had 12 points for Wauconda (14-13), which advances to meet Hersey at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

at Stevenson: No. 14 seed Grant and No. 11 seed Grayslake were both big winners in Class 4A regional play-in games.

The Bulldogs rolled to a 50-26 win against Deerfield nine players scored for Grant. Leading the way was junior forward Mallory Harrity (16 points); Ally Mahinay had 9, all on 3s.

Grayslake North defeated No. 22 seed Waukegan 62-37.

Next for Grant is a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup with the regional host Patriots; Grayslake North vs. Libertyville follows that game at about 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 38, Round Lake 18: Melissa Claver scored 14 points and Wheeling pitched a defensive shutout in the third quarter to get a decisive win in opening round regional action on Monday at Warren.

The No. 12 seed Wildcats blew open their 27-10 halftime lead by out-scoring No. 21 Round Lake 7-0 in the third quarter.

Chloe Drozdz added 9 points on 3 three-pointers for Wheeling and Nosa Igiehon finished with 8 points.

Emely Martinez led Round Lake, which closes its season with a 7-18 record, with 8 points.

Wheeling moves on to face Lake Forest in the regional semifinal at Warren at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.