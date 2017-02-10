Images: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Waubonsie Valley, boys basketball

Glenbard South hosted Willowbrook for girls basketball action in Glen Ellyn on Thursday.
Waubonsie Valley's Justin Mullinax looks to pass around Wheaton Warrenville South's Matt Dohse, left.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Parker Robinson, right, drives to the basket against Waubonsie Valley's Luke Gregorio, left.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Jake Healy, top, battles Waubonsie Valley's Eric Cannon.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Dillon Durrett drives to the basket past Waubonsie Valley's Eric France (32).
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South players and fans celebrate a 56-29 win over Waubonsie Valley during boys basketball action, Friday, in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Waubonsie Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer