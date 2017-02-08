Images: Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic, girls basketball

Carmel hosted Joliet Catholic for girls basketball action on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Carmel's Daija Pruitt (13) pulls down a rebound over Joliet Catholic's Margaret Runde.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Shai Horton, left, drives past Joliet Catholic's Margaret Runde.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Katie Lach (11) drives past Joliet Catholic's Emma Ehrsam.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Daija Pruitt, left, drives on Joliet Catholic's Kendall Spreitzer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Katie Lach (11) drives on Joliet Catholic's Kendall Spreitzer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Caitlin Teehan, left, drives on Joliet Catholic's Molly Hibner.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Daija Pruitt, left, drives past Joliet Catholic's Margaret Runde.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer