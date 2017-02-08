2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 2/8/2017 9:40 PM

Week 10: Benet's Lyman earns MVP honor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Liam Lynam

    Liam Lynam

  • John Kerr

    John Kerr

  • Dom Navigato

    Dom Navigato

  • Jared Murphy

    Jared Murphy

 
Daily Herald report

Benet senior Liam Lyman has earned Daily Herald MVP recognition for his recent high school boys basketball performances.

Liam Lyman, Benet: The Redwings' 6-foot-4 senior did a bit of everything while leading his team to a 69-53 victory over Stevenson and a 76-61 win over Marian Central. Lyman provided key defense and a game-high 24 points against Stevenson. He had 30 points and 13 rebounds against Marian Central.

John Kerr, Grant: The Bulldogs have been rolling lately. Their 6-foot-6 forward has been rolling all season. He delivered again in a showdown against first-place North Chicago, scoring a career-high 30 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in an 80-74 win that moved the Bulldogs into a first-place tie in the Northern Lake County Conference. It was the Bulldogs' seventh win in eight games.

Jared Murphy, Rolling Meadows: Even though it didn't end in a victory, the senior forward certainly had a night to remember. Murphy poured in a game-high 35 points, which included 16-for-18 free throw shooting and a 3, in a wild 94-89 loss in Mid-Suburban East play last Friday.

Dom Navigato, Geneva: This 6-foot-5 forward was at his best with Geneva's undefeated record on the line at rival Batavia. The senior sank a 3-pointer to give the Vikings a 4-point fourth-quarter lead. He then assisted on brother Cole Navigato's basket and subsequently scored in traffic to stake Geneva to a 6-point lead in an eventual 62-52 victory. Navigato finished with team highs in points (19) and rebounds (9) to help the Vikings improve to 25-0.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Benet Academy

    Geneva High School

    Grant Community High School

    Rolling Meadows High School
    More Basketball