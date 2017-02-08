Week 10: Benet's Lyman earns MVP honor

Benet senior Liam Lyman has earned Daily Herald MVP recognition for his recent high school boys basketball performances.

Liam Lyman, Benet: The Redwings' 6-foot-4 senior did a bit of everything while leading his team to a 69-53 victory over Stevenson and a 76-61 win over Marian Central. Lyman provided key defense and a game-high 24 points against Stevenson. He had 30 points and 13 rebounds against Marian Central.

John Kerr, Grant: The Bulldogs have been rolling lately. Their 6-foot-6 forward has been rolling all season. He delivered again in a showdown against first-place North Chicago, scoring a career-high 30 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in an 80-74 win that moved the Bulldogs into a first-place tie in the Northern Lake County Conference. It was the Bulldogs' seventh win in eight games.

Jared Murphy, Rolling Meadows: Even though it didn't end in a victory, the senior forward certainly had a night to remember. Murphy poured in a game-high 35 points, which included 16-for-18 free throw shooting and a 3, in a wild 94-89 loss in Mid-Suburban East play last Friday.

Dom Navigato, Geneva: This 6-foot-5 forward was at his best with Geneva's undefeated record on the line at rival Batavia. The senior sank a 3-pointer to give the Vikings a 4-point fourth-quarter lead. He then assisted on brother Cole Navigato's basket and subsequently scored in traffic to stake Geneva to a 6-point lead in an eventual 62-52 victory. Navigato finished with team highs in points (19) and rebounds (9) to help the Vikings improve to 25-0.