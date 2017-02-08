Week 10: Stevenson's Steffens earns MVP selection

Junior forward Klaire Steffens has earned Daily Herald MVP honors for her recent high school girls basketball performances.

Klaire Steffens, Stevenson: The 6-foot junior delivered in the clutch -- twice. Her jumper with 14 seconds to go against Libertyville forced overtime. In the second OT, her baby hook with 2 seconds left lifted the Patriots to a 59-57 win, clinching the North Suburban Conference championship. She finished with 15 points, then scored 15 again in a 50-34 win over Palatine.

Alyssa Iverson, Harvest Christian: The Lions completed a 24-3 regular season with a 3-0 record last week, putting the finishing touches on an undefeated Northeastern Athletic Conference championship. This 5-foot-8 junior guard led the way, scoring 12, 26 and 15 points in the three victories. In a 58-45 nonconference win over Newark, Iverson scored 16 of her 26 points in the second half and added 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Aaliyah Patty, Montini: The 6-foot-3 junior post player helped the state's top-ranked team claim the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament championship with a three-win week. She scored a combined 50 points in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final. She also grabbed 29 rebounds and blocked 15 shots.

Elena Porrata, Palatine: Porrata's 21 points helped carry the Pirates to a 53-45 win at Buffalo Grove in a Mid-Suburban East crossover on Tuesday, marking the sophomore guard's third 21-point output in her last four games. Porrata also had 21 points in a 59-55 loss to Schaumburg on Friday and 21 in a win over Hoffman Estates.