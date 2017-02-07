Images: Aurora Central Catholic vs. Glenbard South boys basketball

Aurora Central Catholic High School hosted Glenbard South for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Aurora.
Glenbard South's Charlie Bair stretches for a rebound against Aurora Central Catholic Tuesday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Peter Jeske and Aurora Central Catholic's Brett Czerak battle for the ball Tuesday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic's Donovan Reid passes around Glenbard South's Kevin Enright to teammate Dylan Baker Tuesday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic's Dru Ingraham and Glenbard South's Charlie Bair battle for a rebound Tuesday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic's Kyle Czerak brings the ball up court against Glenbard South Tuesday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the Glenbard South at Aurora Central Catholic boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer