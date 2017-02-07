2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 2/7/2017 9:05 PM

Images: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Wheaton North girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Black
 
 

Wheaton Warrenville South defeats Wheaton North 51-37 during varsity girls basketball at home Tuesday February 7, 2017.

Warrenville Warrenville South celebrates their 51-37 win over Wheaton North at home during girls basketball game Tuesday.
  Warrenville Warrenville South celebrates their 51-37 win over Wheaton North at home during girls basketball game Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Warrenville Warrenville South's Paige Miller and Kennedy Youngblood celebrate their teams 51-37 win over Wheaton North at home during girls basketball game Tuesday.
  Warrenville Warrenville South's Paige Miller and Kennedy Youngblood celebrate their teams 51-37 win over Wheaton North at home during girls basketball game Tuesday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Sarah Struebing drives past Wheaton North's Matti Zander during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
  Wheaton Warrenville South's Sarah Struebing drives past Wheaton North's Matti Zander during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Sarah Struebing passes around Wheaton North's Sarah Topps during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
  Wheaton Warrenville South's Sarah Struebing passes around Wheaton North's Sarah Topps during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Bella Mullaney pushes past Wheaton Warrenville South's Jayne LaBelle during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
  Wheaton North's Bella Mullaney pushes past Wheaton Warrenville South's Jayne LaBelle during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Hannah Swider looks to pass around Wheaton Warrenville South's Mira Emma during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
  Wheaton North's Hannah Swider looks to pass around Wheaton Warrenville South's Mira Emma during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Hannah Swider drives toward the basket against Wheaton Warrenville South during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
  Wheaton North's Hannah Swider drives toward the basket against Wheaton Warrenville South during varsity girls basketball Tuesday in Wheaton.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South girls basketball game on February 7, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Wheaton North High School

    Wheaton Warrenville South High School
    More Basketball