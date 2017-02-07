Lakes wins on Rohr's buzzer-beating 3

Kyle Rohr sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting Lakes' boys basketball team to a 50-47 win over visiting Antioch in Northern Lake County Conference action Tuesday night.

Ian Haflinger led the Eagles (11-13, 6-6) with 17 points, while Rohr had 16.

Antioch (7-15, 3-9) received 15 points from Reece Eldridge and 14 from Ben Gutke.

Stevenson 83, Zion-Benton 74: Willie Herenton poured in a career-high 34 points, as the visiting Patriots maintained their first-place status in the North Suburban Conference.

Justin Smith had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocked shot for Stevenson (17-4, 9-1), which also received a career-best 18 points from Jackson Qualley. Eric Zalewski and Aidan O'Connell contributed 8 points apiece. Herenton shot 10 of 13 from the floor and 12 of 15 from the foul line. The senior guard also had 4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Zion-Benton (17-8, 7-3) was led by Rod Henry-Hayes' 27 points and Damarquis Henry's 22.

Lake Zurich 49, Warren 45: Ryan Kutsor scored 18 points, Michael Bens and Brian Chmiel added 12 apiece, and the host Bears edged the Blue Devils in North Suburban action.

Lake Zurich improved to 16-7 and 4-5 in the NSC, while Warren fell to 11-11 and 4-6.

"Brian Chmiel really stepped up tonight," Lake Zurich coach Billy Pitcher said. "I give sophomore coach Jim Pfeifer a lot of credit. He worked with Brian for an hour on his shot and made some adjustments with it on Saturday. When it was announced our game (Saturday) against Waukegan was canceled, instead of taking the night off, Brian came in the gym and worked. He got the shooting machine out and got up a lot of shots. It really paid off tonight."

Pitcher also credited Chmiel for his floor game, tenacity and energy on defense.

"He was knocking balls off guys' legs, playing great help, and it was really contagious," Pitcher said. "He gave us the lift we need in the second half to come back."

Alex Miller came off the bench and helped hold Warren 6-foot-8 center Declan O'Connor scoreless in the second half.

"Miller played almost the whole second half because Peter DiCerbo, who had 20 points the first time we played Warren, was in foul trouble," Pitcher said. "(Kutsor and Bens) are going to score, but getting the contributions from the other guys was really the difference tonight. We have played three great games in a row, and I'm very excited about the direction we are headed."

Branden Ellis had 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting for Warren.

"I thought Brett Hensley did an excellent job defensively on him," Pitcher said. "(Ellis) is a really tough 'guard.' "

Lake Zurich jumped out to a 12-2 lead and was up 17-13 after the first quarter, but Warren took a 29-23 advantage into halftime. With the score tied at 36-36 late in the third, Miller got an offensive rebound on a free throw with 4 seconds left and found Chmiel, who beat the buzzer with a driving layup.

Waukegan 86, Mundelein 61: The host Mustangs fell to 4-21 and 0-10 in the North Suburban.

Lake Forest 53, Libertyville 43: Brian Stickler scored 17 points to lead the visiting Scouts to the North Suburban win.

Reed Thomas and Mead Payne each had 8 points for Lake Forest (8-13, 4-6).

Libertyville fell to 10-13 and 5-5 with its fourth straight loss in NSC play.

North Chicago 62, Grayslake Central 57: The Rams' upset bid fell just short, as the Terrell Grier scored all 9 of his points (7 free throws) in the fourth quarter for the host Warhawks, who maintained their share of first place with Grant in the Northern Lake County.

Syshonee Lymon had a team-high 10 points for North Chicago (14-7, 11-1).

Grayslake Central (9-14, 5-7) received a game-high 15 points from Sidney Goodman. Ryan Spicer and Justin Shepley added 11 and 10, respectively.