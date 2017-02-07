Images: Grayslake North vs. Grant, boys basketball

The Grayslake North Knights hosted the Grant Bulldogs for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Grayslake North's Jamal Thomas, center splits between Grant's Mike Huff, left, and Jack Garden.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jon Smithson, left, defends against Grant's John Kerr.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jon Smithson, left, and Grant's Ben Kusiak battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jamal Thomas (10) shoots over Grant's Drew Walker.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Ryan Connolly, middle, drives past Grant's Mike Huff, left, and Drew Walker.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Ben Kusiak shoots a 3-pointer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake North vs. Grant boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer