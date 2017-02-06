2016-'17 Season Coverage
Grayslake North edges Vernon Hills; Round Lake wins in OT

Daily Herald report

Grayslake North 51, Vernon Hills 48: Savannah Guenther paced the visiting Knights with 15 points and teammate Sidney Lovitsch had 14 as Grayslake North won the nonconference matchup.

Leading the effort for Vernons Hills (12-14) were Becky Bahlmann (15 points, 9 rebounds), Kayla Caudle (11 points, 8 rebounds) and Sammie Biede (8 points).

Guenther had 4 field goals in the second quarter, during which Grayslake North (16-10) outscored Vernon Hills 19-6.

Round Lake 47, Marengo 56 (OT): Samantha Nicoline scored a team-high 11 points and senior guard Emely Martinez had 10 as the host Panthers picked up a nonconference victory.

Kiara Billups scored 8 points and Diane Flade had 7 for Round Lake, which outscored Marengo 10-9 in the overtime.

