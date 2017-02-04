Larkin's Kyles hits for 50 in win over Woodstock

Marlee Kyles keeps putting the eraser to the Larkin girls basketball record book.

Kyles, who scored 46 points against Deerfield at the Warren Christmas tournament to break Larkin's single-game record that she already held, hit the magic number Saturday when she broke loose for 50 in the Royals' 65-50 nonconference win at Woodstock.

"I don't know if we'll see anything like this again for awhile," said Larkin coach Steve Knapp.

Her performance is believed to be just the second 50-point scoring effort by a girls basketball player in the Daily Herald's Fox Valley coverage area. Batavia's Liza Freundt scored 51 in a game against Geneva her senior year.

"She's one of the best players in the state and she keeps proving it," Knapp said of Kyles.

The Arizona recruit now has 1,923 points for her career with at least three games remaining, meaning she will need to average just under 26 points per game to reach 2,000.

Larkin hosts St. Charles North on Tuesday and Batavia on Friday before also hosting a Class 4A regional, in which the Royals play Jacobs on Monday, Feb. 13.