Images: South Elgin vs. West Aurora, boys basketball

The South Elgin High School boys basketball team hosted West Aurora on Friday, Feb. 3.
South Elgin's Logan Atkins drives into West Aurora's Dayshawnn Rogers Friday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's DaQuan Cross glides to the hoop against South Elgin's Vincent Miszkiewicz Friday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's CJ Bradford has his pass swatted away by West Aurora's Damian Virgen Friday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Dayshawnn Rogers passes around South Elgin's Noah Rohr Friday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Kyle Scully drives between West Aurora's Damian Virgen and DaVion Cross Friday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Aurora at South Elgin boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 03.
John Starks | Staff Photographer