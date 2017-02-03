Jacobs rolls to 20th win

hello

Jacobs used red-hot shooting to grab a huge early lead, then turned to its suffocating defense to maintain the lead.

The Golden Eagles shot 65 percent in the first half while building a 43-18 advantage. The "D" took over from there, holding Hampshire to 7 second-half points in a 66-25 Fox Valley Conference boys basketball win in Hampshire Friday night.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points to go with 5 rebounds for Jacobs (20-1, 8-1). Mason Materna had 10 points and 4 assists, while Ryan Phillips and Nikolas Balkcom added 9 points apiece.

The Eagles hit 6 of their first 7 shots while opening a 14-4 lead. They expanded it to 23-6 after 1 quarter -- shooting 75 percent for the period -- and never looked back.

"We hit some 3s early," said Jacobs coach Jimmy Roberts. "They came out and played zone and we made three or four 3s. Then when they got out of zone, we did a good job of running offense and getting Cam catches and he was able to finish. And we were defending very well."

A 3-pointer by Kameron Mack made it 43-17 just before halftime. The Eagles' shooting cooled off somewhat in the second half, but their defense kept the Whip-Purs (6-17, 3-8) from mounting any kind of threat. Even as Roberts emptied his bench, the defensive pressure never let up. The Eagles continued to contest every shot and every pass. Hampshire scored just 1 point in the fourth quarter -- a free throw by Jonathan Westerlund.

J.D. Shaw led Hampshire with 7 points, while Nathan Gomez added 6. Bill Dumoulin grabbed 7 rebounds to go along with 4 points for the Whip-Purs, who played without guard Trey Powell.

The Whips were focused too much on the score.

"They defend very, very well," said Hampshire coach Ben Whitehouse. "They're not one of the best teams in the state because of just their offense. That's a solid team, but we were more concerned with the outcome as opposed to our process of competing. We were worried about what the score was, worried about are we going to make the shot, are we going to get the shot blocked."