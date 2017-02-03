Images: Willowbrook vs. Hinsdale South, boys basketball

Willowbrook hosted Hinsdale South for boys basketball action on Friday.
Willowbrook's Ethan Schuemer (32) takes the ball to the net.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Willowbrook's Matas Masys (21) takes the ball to the net.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Hinsdale South's forward Zion Griffin (35) guards Willowbrook's Corneilus Paxton Jr, (25)
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hinsdale South at Willowbrook boys basketball game on February 3, 2017 in Villa Park.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer