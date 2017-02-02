Images: Naperville North vs. Naperville Central, girls basketball

Naperville North hosted Naperville Central for girls basketball action on Thursday.
Naperville North's Lauren Platou (04) moves the ball down the court.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Cami Bilardello (31) reaches for a rebound.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Sara Meyer (33) and Naperville Central's Olyvia McGuire (04) vie for a rebound.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North girls basketball game on February 2, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer