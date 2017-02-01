Fendley's 400th clinches tie for East

Hersey girls basketball coach Mary Fendley honored her senior group prior to Tuesday's Mid-Suburban East game.

It's been one of her finest groups in 19 seasons and could become the first in either boys or girls basketball at Hersey to win 100 games as varsity players.

"I love the 100 percent you've put into Hersey's girls basketball," she told the seven seniors in a pregame ceremony with their parents. "You have been difference-makers and changed our program for the better."

Fendley has been a difference-maker for the program as well.

She joined 36 other girls basketball coaches, according to the IHSA record book, who have won 400 games after the Huskies rolled past visiting Wheeling 72-39 to clinch a tie for the MSL East.

The Huskies (22-3, 9-0) are 1 game ahead of Rolling Meadows (19-6, 8-1) with one game left on Friday when Hersey visits Meadows, which happens to be the school where Fendley starred in basketball, swimming and softball before attending Illinois.

At Fendley's side for all 19 seasons has been assistant Julia Barthel.

"It's crazy to just honor me because Julia has been at my side for all the wins," said Fendley, a math teacher. "It just makes you feel fortunate to coach at such a great school with so many great families and players over the years. So I am grateful."

"We are like dinosaurs," joked Barthel, also the girls athletic director at Hersey. "We started here when we were like 4 years old. There's never been a better place to coach than Hersey. A lot has happened in the 19 years but each one keeps getting better."

What has happened is been one of the most successful programs in the state, including a third-place finish in the 2010 state finals. Fendley's teams have averaged 21 wins and she owns a record of 400-169.

"She's just a great person and a great coach," said senior Claire Gritt who scored a game-high 29 points wth 9 rebounds on Tuesday. "She's always there whether it be for basketball or not related to basketball. I love her for the person she is. And I am really happy for her and proud that she accomplished this milestone."

Five of the seniors scored, including Kendall Palmer (10 points), Gina Miklasz (8), Andrea Cannon (6) and Carly Silva (6).

"She keeps us all in check," Miklasz said of Fendley. "Whether it's in practice or a game, she always knows how to get us back in line."

Senior Kelly Weyhrich had 8 assists and 6 steals while classmate Carly Cooper had 2 assists.

"Coach Fendley is very good at connecting with her players," Cooper said. "She knows each one is an important ingredient to the whole recipe. She knows how to read individuals and how to use them. She's a great coach and we all love her."

Weyhrich has been running the offense for four seasons in which the Huskies have now won 96 games.

"Kelly has made us go for four years," Fendley said while addressing the crowd prior to the game.

"She's very good with team chemistry and attitude," Weyhrich said of her only high school head coach. "We feel we can go to her with anything. It's a special bond we have with her."

Like the bond between Barthel and Fendley.

"We've each played good cop, bad cop over the years," Barthel said. "I think we've complemented each other well."

John Novak, Hersey's assistant principal for student activities, paid compliments to Fendley on her historic night, and presented her a plaque after the game.

"It's a great milestone," he said. "Not only is it a tribute to her players but it's a tribute to the her program that does it year in and year out.

'And the thing about Mary is that she produces great kids. She is a role model for them. She is so much more than basketball. That's what makes her so special."

Despite missing three key players -- senior Kourtney Schuetz (illness), senior Shannon Kennedy (torn ACL) and freshman Morgan Collar (sprained ankle) -- Wheeling was competitive in the first half.

Coach Matt Weber's club (11-13, 3-6) was within 21-20 midway through the second quarter when Melissa Claver scored on a putback.

Claver led the visitors with 21 points followed by sophomore Nosa Igiehon (10) and freshman Chloe Drozdz (7).

Hersey closed out the quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 29-20 at intermission and outscored the Wildcats 43-19 in the final two periods.