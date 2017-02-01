2016-'17 Season Coverage
Week 9: Downers North's Jakobsze merits MVP honor

Daily Herald report

Senior forward Bryan Jakobsze has earned Daily Herald MVP acclaim for his recent high school boys basketball performances.

Bryan Jakobsze, Downers Grove North: The Trojans' 3-0 record last week hinged on the play of their 6-foot-6 senior forward. Jakobsze began with a 25-point effort against Glenbard East, then added 14 points to help beat Lyons Twp. and 21 points against Glenbard West -- both overtime WSC Silver wins. He averaged 5 rebounds.

Ian Haflinger, Lakes: A consistent double-double threat, the 6-foot-5 senior forward was a force in double wins. He scored 26 points, going 8 of 8 from the foul line, and grabbed 9 rebounds in a 67-59 upset of Grayslake North. He then had 12 points and 11 rebounds, as the Eagles beat Wauconda 50-47.

Luke Schoffstall, Fremd: The 6-foot senior guard helped the Vikings stay unbeaten with a pair of weekend wins. Schoffstall scored a game-high 18 points in a 68-46 victory over Schaumburg as Fremd improved to 7-0 in the MSL West. He followed up with 8 points in the Vikings' 55-43 senior night victory over Grant, which gave Fremd victory No. 20.

Brennen Woods, Harvest Christian:

This senior enjoyed the most productive game of his four-year varsity career last Friday in an 86-72 Northeastern Athletic Conference win at Aurora Christian. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard/forward scored a career-best 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Woods also finished with 12 rebounds and an assist to help Harvest Christian improve to 18-4 overall, 9-0 in the NAC.

