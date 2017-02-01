Week 9: Downers North's Jakobsze merits MVP honor

Senior forward Bryan Jakobsze has earned Daily Herald MVP acclaim for his recent high school boys basketball performances.

Bryan Jakobsze, Downers Grove North: The Trojans' 3-0 record last week hinged on the play of their 6-foot-6 senior forward. Jakobsze began with a 25-point effort against Glenbard East, then added 14 points to help beat Lyons Twp. and 21 points against Glenbard West -- both overtime WSC Silver wins. He averaged 5 rebounds.

Ian Haflinger, Lakes: A consistent double-double threat, the 6-foot-5 senior forward was a force in double wins. He scored 26 points, going 8 of 8 from the foul line, and grabbed 9 rebounds in a 67-59 upset of Grayslake North. He then had 12 points and 11 rebounds, as the Eagles beat Wauconda 50-47.

Luke Schoffstall, Fremd: The 6-foot senior guard helped the Vikings stay unbeaten with a pair of weekend wins. Schoffstall scored a game-high 18 points in a 68-46 victory over Schaumburg as Fremd improved to 7-0 in the MSL West. He followed up with 8 points in the Vikings' 55-43 senior night victory over Grant, which gave Fremd victory No. 20.

Brennen Woods, Harvest Christian:

This senior enjoyed the most productive game of his four-year varsity career last Friday in an 86-72 Northeastern Athletic Conference win at Aurora Christian. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard/forward scored a career-best 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Woods also finished with 12 rebounds and an assist to help Harvest Christian improve to 18-4 overall, 9-0 in the NAC.