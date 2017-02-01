Week 9: Maine West's Fallon earns MVP honor

Junior guard Alisa Fallon of Maine West has earned Daily Herald MVP honors for her recent high school girls basketball performances.
Alisa Fallon, Maine West: The junior guard led the offense in back-to-back games, starting with an 18-point effort when the Warriors (21-3, 8-0) clinched a tie for the CSL North crown by defeating Vernon Hills 59-42. She followed with 21 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds in an 84-44 win at Elk Grove.
Lindsay Brust, Grayslake Central: The Rams' 18 wins are three more than last season's total, and the play of the 5-foot-8 senior forward helps explain their success. She had 13 points and 7 rebounds in a 40-27 loss to Antioch, then nearly recorded a triple-double (18 points, 11 boards, 8 steals), as the Rams beat Lakes 56-37.
Maddi Exline, Streamwood: It was a big week for the Sabres' 5-foot-9 junior guard. After scoring 14 points with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals in a 65-47 win over Larkin, Exline nailed four 3-point baskets and scored 22 points to go along with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in a 59-46 victory over Batavia. The 22 points were a career-high.
Katie Jaseckas, Benet: A senior for 21-3 Benet, Jaseckas led the Redwings to a senior night victory against Downers South with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. She also had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists in an ESCC win vs. Carmel. Jaseckas is second all-time at Benet in blocks and rebounds.