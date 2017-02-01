Dundee-Crown notches sixth straight win

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Paige Gieske had 17 points and Allison Michalski added 10 to lead the Dundee-Crown girls basketball team to its sixth straight win Wednesday night, a 52-25 Fox Valley Conference victory over Crystal Lake Central.

Maddie Tripp added 9 points for the Chargers (15-11, 9-5) and Anna Kielytka scored 8.

Jacobs 43, Prairie Ridge 37: Maggie Grady led Jacobs (12-12, 8-6) with 11 points and Nicole Durben added 8 in this FVC win.

Huntley 52, McHenry 33: Morgan Clausen scored 14 points to lead Huntley (12-12, 8-5) to an FVC win. Missy Moffett had 9 points and Mallory Moffett added 7 for the Red Raiders.

Streamwood 49, West Chicago 35: Many Mien had 14 points as Streamwood (13-10, 6-5) won this Upstate Eight Valley game. Jenejha Williams added 8 points and Becky Roncone had 7 for the Sabres, who won their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight games.

Waubonsie Valley 35, Elgin 29: Raechel Untalan led Elgin (5-20) with 8 points in this nonconference loss.

Woodstock 38, Burlington Central 36: In the Kishwaukee River Conference, Kathryn Schmidt led BC (11-13, 6-5) with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Mackenzie West added 9 points for the Rockets.