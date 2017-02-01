Antioch in rare form against Lakes

It happens less than frequently than Antioch loses a girls basketball game.

And the Sequoits haven't lost in 2017.

Ashley Reiser picked up a technical foul Wednesday night.

Seriously. The four-year varsity point guard is human, after all.

"I was running down the court and I was like (to the referee), 'Are you kidding me?' " Reiser said. "I didn't use any profanity."

Opponents might offer up, "Dang, Antioch is good." The Sequoits displayed their prowess again, despite Reiser's "whoops" moment, as they beat pesky Lakes 48-37 on the Eagles' senior night.

Erika Gallimore had a team-high 13 points and 7 rebounds, and Reiser added 12 points and 5 assists, as Antioch improved to 24-3 and 11-1 in the Northern Lake County Conference (tie for first place with Grayslake Central) with its 15th win in a row. Lakes, which lost to Antioch for the third time this season, fell to 14-14 and 5-7 with its third straight loss.

"I'd be lying if I said this (game) wasn't in the back of my mind all day," Antioch coach Tim Borries said. "It's hard to beat a team three times, and if you look at the last 10-12 games we've played, we've been winning at a pretty good clip -- 16-, 14-point margins of victory. But Lakes, we just can't get away from them."

Antioch knocked down 3 of 4 shots from beyond the arc in the first two minutes of the game and led 9-0, before a pair of Isabella Quaranta free throws got Lakes on the board.

"The first two (games against Antioch) I thought we broke their traps well but couldn't make an outside shot," Lakes coach Brian Phelan said. "I thought tonight we did a good job beating their traps, but we had too many turnovers and missed shots."

Reiser was chasing after a loose ball with a Lakes player when the ref blew his whistle. Borries said it was Reiser's second technical foul this season. She knows she can't allow a repeat, especially as the Sequoits get ready for what they hope is another deep postseason run.

"Never again," Reiser said. "I won't see daylight again (laughing) if I mess up like that again. I'll definitely learn. I can't do it again."

Reiser took a seat on the bench after her technical foul, which came with Antioch holding a 12-9 lead late in the opening quarter. The good news for the Sequoits was, Lakes missed the 2 free throws and, by the time Reiser re-entered the game early in the second quarter, Antioch had actually hiked its cushion to 19-12.

Amy Reiser (9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals) finished a layup off a dish from her twin, and Ashley Reiser's 2 free throws had Antioch up 27-17 at halftime.

"Brian does a great job," Borries said of Phelan. "He keeps his girls in the game at all times. He knows what we're going to do. We know what they're going to do. If we played again tomorrow, it would be another tight game."

Natalie Iacopetti tried to keep Lakes in the game. She finished with a game-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers. The Eagles honored seniors Quaranta, Iacopetti, Shannon Hurlbut, Savannah Sikora, Ellen Polelle, Natalie Pawlak and Sarah Zellman, who missed the game after twisting her right ankle against Grayslake Central on Saturday night.

"She's a three-point shooter, outside threat. She opens up the court for the rest of them," Phelan said. "So it hurts."