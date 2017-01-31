2016-'17 Season Coverage
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/31/2017 8:40 PM

Images: Carmel vs. Libertyville, boys basketball

Steve Lundy
 
 

The Carmel Corsairs hosted the Libertyville Wildcats for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Libertyville's Ryan Wittenbrink, left, drives on Carmel's Jonathan Roeser and Lukas Galdoni.
  Libertyville's Ryan Wittenbrink, left, drives on Carmel's Jonathan Roeser and Lukas Galdoni.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jonathan Roeser (34) and Libertyville's Drew Peterson battle for a rebound.
  Carmel's Jonathan Roeser (34) and Libertyville's Drew Peterson battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Drew Fortini, left, and Carmel's Jalen Snell collide as they fight for a loose ball.
  Libertyville's Drew Fortini, left, and Carmel's Jalen Snell collide as they fight for a loose ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Drew Peterson (23) drives in for a layup past Carmel's Lukas Galdoni and John Baar.
  Libertyville's Drew Peterson (23) drives in for a layup past Carmel's Lukas Galdoni and John Baar.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
From left, Carmel's Jonathan Roeser (34), Libertyville's Drew Peterson and Carmel's Jalen Snell battle for a rebound.
  From left, Carmel's Jonathan Roeser (34), Libertyville's Drew Peterson and Carmel's Jalen Snell battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Drew Fortini, left, and Carmel's Jonathan Roeser battle for a loose ball.
  Libertyville's Drew Fortini, left, and Carmel's Jonathan Roeser battle for a loose ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
