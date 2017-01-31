Images: Carmel vs. Libertyville, boys basketball

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

The Carmel Corsairs hosted the Libertyville Wildcats for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Libertyville's Ryan Wittenbrink, left, drives on Carmel's Jonathan Roeser and Lukas Galdoni.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Carmel's Jonathan Roeser (34) and Libertyville's Drew Peterson battle for a rebound.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Libertyville's Drew Fortini, left, and Carmel's Jalen Snell collide as they fight for a loose ball.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Libertyville's Drew Peterson (23) drives in for a layup past Carmel's Lukas Galdoni and John Baar.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer From left, Carmel's Jonathan Roeser (34), Libertyville's Drew Peterson and Carmel's Jalen Snell battle for a rebound.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Libertyville's Drew Fortini, left, and Carmel's Jonathan Roeser battle for a loose ball.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Images from the Carmel vs. Libertyville boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Mundelein.