2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/31/2017 9:15 PM

Images: St. Viator vs. Warren, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Joe Lewnard
 
 

St. Viator hosted Warren for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.

St. Viator's Jeremiah Hernandez, front, and Warren's Josh Pelland go to the floor for a loose ball during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  St. Viator's Jeremiah Hernandez, front, and Warren's Josh Pelland go to the floor for a loose ball during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Peter Lambesis makes a move to the basket as Warren's James Short defends during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  St. Viator's Peter Lambesis makes a move to the basket as Warren's James Short defends during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Daniel Morton makes a move past Warren's Kennedy Gawin during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  St. Viator's Daniel Morton makes a move past Warren's Kennedy Gawin during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Warren's Juwan Peterson-Perry shoots as St. Viator's Peter Lambesis defends during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  Warren's Juwan Peterson-Perry shoots as St. Viator's Peter Lambesis defends during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Addison Lubert, right, blocks a shot by Warren's Declan O'Connor during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
  St. Viator's Addison Lubert, right, blocks a shot by Warren's Declan O'Connor during Tuesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
  Images from the St. Viator vs. Warren boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    St. Viator High School

    Warren Township High School
    More Basketball