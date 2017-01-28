Hampshire downs Huntley, tightens its grip on FVC race

As the regular season winds down to the final two weeks the Hampshire and Huntley girls basketball teams continued to head in opposite directions on Saturday.

The Whip-Purs (14-8, 9-3) remained atop a crowded field in the Fox Valley Conference with a 52-42 win over rival Huntley (12-12, 7-5), which drops 2 games off the pace. Hampshire has now won 3 straight games and 5 of its last 6 while the Red Raiders have dropped 3 in a row and 4 out of their last 5. Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, McHenry and Crystal Lake South each trail Hampshire by 2 games in the loss column as well.

"It's not been one magic bullet," Hampshire coach Mike Featherly said. "We just keep doing what we do best and that is play solid defense and take care of the basketball. Coming into the year most of our seniors didn't have a lot of playing experience, but they have really made a lot of progress and keep getting better."

The 52 points is nearly an offensive explosion for the Whip-Purs, who average around 38 points per game.

"Our identity has always been defense," Featherly said. "We are not much known for our offense, but today was really encouraging. I thought we executed very well. Our point guard Maggie Goad did a great job of taking care of the basketball and handling their pressure and we did a good job of finishing around the basket or getting to the line. We are going to need to score if we want to go far."

Rachel Dumoulin had 16 points to lead the Whip-Purs in scoring. She was 10 of 12 from the free throw line. As a team the Whips were 16 of 22.

"We knew coming in they were a very aggressive team," Dumoulin said. "So when they overplayed us we tried to take advantage with back door cuts. We work well as a team and passing is one of our strengths. The teams in this conference are very strong and that keeps pushing us to get better."

Goad knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give Hampshire a 9-7 lead. The Whip-Purs continued on a 19-6 run to open a 25-13 advantage late in the second quarter.

Huntley pulled to within 37-31 on back-to-back baskets by Mallory Moffett and Morgan Clausen to open the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

The Red Raiders were held to just 16 of 45 (36 percent) shooting from the field. The Whip-Purs also had an impressive 32-21 rebounding advantage.

"This was a game that obviously meant a lot in the conference race," Huntley coach Steve Raethz said. "I was a little disappointed in the way we executed. We just had way too many empty possessions where we didn't get a good shot or didn't get a shot at all. Give Hampshire credit -- they have been solid all year. They have the ability to pass and catch and know when to get the ball to the right people."

Moffett had 10 points to lead the Red Raiders in scoring.