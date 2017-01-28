Cary-Grove defeats Jacobs

Katie Sowa scored a game-high 22 points Saturday to lead the Cary-Grove girls basketball team to a 57-46 Fox Valley Conference win over Jacobs.

Maddie Gorz added 16 points for the Trojans (13-10, 8-5), who remained 2 games behind Hampshire in the FVC race. The Trojans play at Hampshire next Saturday.

Carly Sidor led Jacobs (10-12, 6-6) Saturday with 18 points.

East Aurora 39, Burlington Central 38: Kathryn Schmidt had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets (11-12) in this nonconference loss. Maddie Mencke added 9 points for BC.

South Beloit 54, Westminster Christian 46: Elise Van Noord had 21 points and 9 rebounds for Westminster in this Northeastern Athletic Conference loss. Keely Frens and Jaks Kelty added 7 points each for the Warriors (5-19, 1-10) and Emily Lamp had 17 rebounds.