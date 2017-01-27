2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/27/2017 9:30 PM

Images: Grant vs. Antioch, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Steve Lundy
 
 

The Grant Bulldogs hosted the Antioch Sequoits for boys basketball action on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.

Antioch's Daniel Filippone, left, and Grant's Jack Gorden scramble for a loose ball.
  Antioch's Daniel Filippone, left, and Grant's Jack Gorden scramble for a loose ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Andy Kaye, left, and Antioch's Branden Gallimore battle for a rebound.
  Grant's Andy Kaye, left, and Antioch's Branden Gallimore battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Kyle Dupree celebrates a first-quarter three point shot at the buzzer.
  Grant's Kyle Dupree celebrates a first-quarter three point shot at the buzzer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Mike Huff, right, drives on Antioch's Reece Eldridge.
  Grant's Mike Huff, right, drives on Antioch's Reece Eldridge.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Kyle Dupree celebrates after a three-pointer.
  Grant's Kyle Dupree celebrates after a three-pointer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Players on the Grant bench celebrate after a first-quarter three point shot at the buzzer by teammate Kyle Dupree.
  Players on the Grant bench celebrate after a first-quarter three point shot at the buzzer by teammate Kyle Dupree.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Branden Gallimore (1) drives past Grant's John Kerr.
  Antioch's Branden Gallimore (1) drives past Grant's John Kerr.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's John Kerr (24) drives in for a layup on Antioch's Logan Weber, left, and Reece Eldridge.
  Grant's John Kerr (24) drives in for a layup on Antioch's Logan Weber, left, and Reece Eldridge.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
  Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Antioch Community High School

    Grant Community High School
    More Basketball