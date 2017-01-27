Images: Grant vs. Antioch, boys basketball

The Grant Bulldogs hosted the Antioch Sequoits for boys basketball action on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Antioch's Daniel Filippone, left, and Grant's Jack Gorden scramble for a loose ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Andy Kaye, left, and Antioch's Branden Gallimore battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Kyle Dupree celebrates a first-quarter three point shot at the buzzer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Mike Huff, right, drives on Antioch's Reece Eldridge.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Kyle Dupree celebrates after a three-pointer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Players on the Grant bench celebrate after a first-quarter three point shot at the buzzer by teammate Kyle Dupree.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Branden Gallimore (1) drives past Grant's John Kerr.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's John Kerr (24) drives in for a layup on Antioch's Logan Weber, left, and Reece Eldridge.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Antioch vs. Grant boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27 in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer