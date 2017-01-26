updated: 1/26/2017 9:19 PM
Images: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Naperville Central girls basketball
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Wheaton Warrenville South's Mackenzie Stebbins (21) and Wheaton Warrenville South's Jayne Labelle (31) go for a rebound.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Jayla Johnson (45) and Naperville Central's Olyvia McGuire (04) vie for a rebound.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Mira Emma (12) tries to block Naperville Central's Erin Moran (05).
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville Central girls basketball game on January 26, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer