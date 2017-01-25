2016-'17 Season Coverage
Girls' Basketball
updated: 1/25/2017 9:34 PM

Images: Antioch vs. Grayslake Central, girls basketball

The Antioch Sequiots hosted the Grayslake Central Rams for girls basketball action on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Antioch.

Grayslake Central's Amanda Larson (3) drives on Antioch's Amy Reiser.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Amy Reiser, right, drives on Grayslake Central's Rosie Drevline.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Ashley Reiser, left, and Grayslake Central's Maura Fitzgerald battle for a loose ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Ashley Reiser, bottom, battles for a rebound with Grayslake Central's Rosie Drevline (5) and Jordyn Gosell.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Amy Reiser was honored for reaching 1,000 career points.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Piper Foote saves a ball from going out of bounds.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Taylor Feltner, left, defends against Grayslake Central's Maura Fitzgerald.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Amanda Larson drives in for an uncontested layup.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Antioch's Ashley Reiser, left, drives on Grayslake Central's Maura Fitzgerald.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
