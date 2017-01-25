Grant's OT victory stops Lakes' win streak

2016-'17 Season Coverage
Grant's girls basketball team outlasted host Lakes 52-48 in double overtime of the teams' Northern Lake County Conference game Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs' win put an end to a three-game win streak for the Eagles.

Grant (10-14, 5-5) outscored Lakes 13-7 in the fourth quarter to force the first extra session; both teams scored 6 points in the first OT.

Lakes (13-12, 5-5) was led in scoring by Natalie Iacopetti (13 points). Mia Edwards contributed 2 points and 3 rebounds, and Sara Smith generated 5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Benet 59, Carmel 49: The visitors got 19 points from junior guard Tsimba Melonga and 15 from senior center Katie Jasekas in claiming the East Suburban Catholic Conference win.

Freshman guard Katie Lach produced a game-high 27 points for the Corsairs (14-10, 2-3), and senior forward Daija Pruitt finished with 9 points.

Grayslake North 46, Round Lake 34: Sidney Lovitsch scored 15 points to lead the host Knights to the Northern Lake County win.

Sydney Paez added 10 for Grayslake North (12-9, 6-3).

Round Lake fell to 5-16 and 2-8.

Wauconda 73, North Chicago 22: The host Bulldogs put an end to a four-game losing streak by handling the Warhawks in NLCC action.

On senior night at Wauconda, senior Katie Rossetti scored a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (11-11, 3-7), and sophomore Allie Tylka finished with 16.

Senior forward Hayley Redmann also broke into double-figure scoring with 11 points. Among the other seniors scoring for Wauconda were Mallory Carver (6 points), Amanda Lezon (2) and Sydney Pikel (2).

