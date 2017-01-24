Images: West Chicago vs. Glenbard South boys basketball

Glenbard South hosted West Chicago for boys basketball action.
West Chicago's Tai Bibbs drives around Glenbard South's Brandon Whiteside during a game against Glenbard South.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Brandon Whiteside flies toward the basket past West Chicago's Jason Gimre and Sam Ricci defenders during varsity boys basketball Tuesday in Glen Ellyn.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Spencer Pyle muscles his way to the basket past West Chicago's Sam Ricci and Isaac Nelson during varsity boys basketball Tuesday in Glen Ellyn.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
West Chicago's Isaac Nelson runs into Glenbard South's Ethan Sowl during his layup Monday in Glen Ellyn.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Brandon Whiteside flies toward the basket past West Chicago's Jordan Wilkins during varsity boys basketball Tuesday in Glen Ellyn.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Kevin Enright drives around West Chicago's Jordan Wilkins during varsity boys basketball Tuesday in Glen Ellyn.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
West Chicago's Sam Ricci drives past Glenbard South's Peter Jeske during varsity boys basketball Tuesday in Glen Ellyn.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the West Chicago at Glenbard South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer