Images: Grayslake North vs. Lakes. boys basketball

The Grayslake North Knights hosted the Lakes Eagles for boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan.24 in Grayslake.
Lakes' Demetrius Michels shoots a jumper.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jamal Thomas, center, splits between Lakes' Ian Haflinger, left, and Wade Parmly.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jon Smithson (34) and Lakes' Demetrius Michels battle for a rebound.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Stephen Gerrits, left, drives on Grayslake North's Ryan Connolly.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Ian Haflinger (34) looks to shoot over Grayslake North's Zach Carter.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Ryan Connolly, right, shoots over Lakes' Wade Parmly.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
