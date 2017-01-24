2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Boys' Basketball
updated: 1/24/2017 10:27 PM

Images: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Wheaton North, boys basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Paul Michna
 
 

Wheaton Warrenville South hosted Wheaton North for boys basketball action

Drew Healy of Wheaton Warrenville South tries to pass around Luke Anthony.
  Drew Healy of Wheaton Warrenville South tries to pass around Luke Anthony.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Jack Bennett of Wheaton North takes the ball to the net.
  Jack Bennett of Wheaton North takes the ball to the net.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Jake Healy of Wheaton Warrenville South and Jack Bennett of Wheaton North vie for a rebound.
  Jake Healy of Wheaton Warrenville South and Jack Bennett of Wheaton North vie for a rebound.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
  Images from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball game on January 24, 2017.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Wheaton North High School

    Wheaton Warrenville South High School
    More Basketball