2016-'17 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 1/23/2017 9:13 PM

Images: Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Black
 
 

Naperville North defeated Waubonsie Valley 54-29 during girls basketball action Monday in Aurora.

Naperville North's Chloe Kotrba takes a shot over Waubonsie Valley's Reese Gorshe during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
  Naperville North's Chloe Kotrba takes a shot over Waubonsie Valley's Reese Gorshe during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Lauren Platou takes a shot after getting past Waubonsie Valley's Reese Gorshe during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
  Naperville North's Lauren Platou takes a shot after getting past Waubonsie Valley's Reese Gorshe during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Nikki Kwilosz (12) and Lauren Platou (4) put the pressure on Waubonsie Valley's Emma Kittridge (20) during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
  Naperville North's Nikki Kwilosz (12) and Lauren Platou (4) put the pressure on Waubonsie Valley's Emma Kittridge (20) during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley's Emma Kittridge moves around Naperville North's Kara Rivard during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
  Waubonsie Valley's Emma Kittridge moves around Naperville North's Kara Rivard during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley's Jabria Dampier passes around Naperville North's Lauren Platou during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
  Waubonsie Valley's Jabria Dampier passes around Naperville North's Lauren Platou during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley's Doyin Dada and Naperville North's Nikki Kwilosz struggle for control of the ball during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
  Waubonsie Valley's Doyin Dada and Naperville North's Nikki Kwilosz struggle for control of the ball during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
  Images from the Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley girls basketball game on January 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Naperville North High School

    Waubonsie Valley High School
    More Basketball