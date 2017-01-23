Images: Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball

Naperville North defeated Waubonsie Valley 54-29 during girls basketball action Monday in Aurora.
Naperville North's Chloe Kotrba takes a shot over Waubonsie Valley's Reese Gorshe during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Lauren Platou takes a shot after getting past Waubonsie Valley's Reese Gorshe during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Naperville North's Nikki Kwilosz (12) and Lauren Platou (4) put the pressure on Waubonsie Valley's Emma Kittridge (20) during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Waubonsie Valley's Emma Kittridge moves around Naperville North's Kara Rivard during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Waubonsie Valley's Jabria Dampier passes around Naperville North's Lauren Platou during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
Waubonsie Valley's Doyin Dada and Naperville North's Nikki Kwilosz struggle for control of the ball during varsity girls basketball Monday in Aurora.
