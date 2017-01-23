Images: Huntley vs. Crystal Lake South, girls basketball

The Crystal Lake South High School girls basketball team hosted Huntley on Monday, Jan. 23.
Crystal Lake South's Taylor Keegan, left, and Annika Sevcik, right, guard Huntley's Katherine Bessey during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Madelynn Bush soars to the hoop against Huntley during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Gators and Huntley's Red Raiders battle during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Taylor Jozefowicz gets revved up as the Gators take a first-half lead over Huntley during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Madelynn Bush moves the ball past Huntley's Jacquelyn Dorin during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Annalisa Toniolo, left, and Madelynn Bush race Huntley's Grace Gajewski, center, for the ball during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Janelle Allen takes a shot as she is guarded by Crystal Lake South's Lauren Schoen during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Annika Sevcik, left, guards Huntley's Morgan Clausen as Clauen moves the ball during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Taylor Jozefowicz, center, is stopped on a pick by Huntley's Morgan Clausen, right, as Huntley's Jacquelyn Dorin, left, moves the ball during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Allie David looks for a shot past Huntley's Mallory Moffett during varsity girls basketball at The Swamp on the campus of Crystal Lake South Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer